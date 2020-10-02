NORTH SMITHFIELD - Maurice P. Frappier, 94, of North Smithfield, died September 30, 2020 in St. Antoine Residence. He was the husband of the late Lillian (Thibeault) Frappier, and the late Violette (Senecal) Frappier. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Hormidas and Anita (Baillargeon) Frappier.Maurice was a radio operator for the Army Air Corps, serving during WWII. He worked as a grocery clerk for First National Stores, and later worked for Narragansett Knitting as a night watchman and boiler operator, retiring in 1991. Maurice was the past secretary of the Fraternal Order of the Police Association.He leaves his children, Mark Frappier and his wife, Diane of Pascoag, Paula Doucette and her husband Joseph, Joyce Bell and her husband, Roland, all of Woonsocket, and Diane Martin of Apache Junction, AZ; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren. He was predeceased by three sisters, Pauline Pezza, Simone Dubois, and Theresa Kogut.His funeral will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Precious Blood Church, 94 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone. Calling hours are Sunday, from 5-7 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon your arrival. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 249 Roosevelt Avenue, Suite 201 Pawtucket, RI 02860.