MANVILLE - Maurice R. "Moe" Goulet, 74, of Manville died Monday April 13, 2020 at Crystal Lake Rehab & Care Center in Pascoag.
Born and raised in Manville he was a son of the late Mozart and Aline (Soucy) Goulet. He resided in Woonsocket for many years before returning to Manville.
Mr. Goulet served with United States Army in Vietnam as a member of the 5/7th Calvary.
In his earlier years Moe worked for a local farm and was later employed in the construction industry.
Proud of his service to his country Moe was a member of the Alphonse Yelle Post # 9 American Legion and the AMVETS in Manville. He enjoyed attending reunions and reconnecting with fellow service members. He was also active with Boy Scouts of America.
Moe was a very talent woodworker and very handy with anything that involved carpentry work. He liked his coffee frappes.
Moe will be remembered as a quiet and friendly gentleman. Having lived through and survived his experiences in Vietnam, Moe treasured life's peaceful and happy times spent with his family and friends.
Moe is survived by his siblings Rachel Marquis and her husband Lionel, Charles "Charlie" Goulet and wife Elaine, Robert "Bob" Goulet and his wife Estelle, Therese Chevalier and her husband Lucien all of Woonsocket and Jeanne Guilmette and her husband Gerry of Blackstone. He was the brother of the late Romeo J. Goulet, Lucille Brouillard and Rita Carr. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Due to current public health guidelines a Memorial Mass will be held at St. James Church, 33 Division St. Manville at a later date when such gatherings will be permitted. All will be invited to attend to honor and remember Moe. Please refer to the funeral home website for updated information.
Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 21, 2020