HARRISVILLE - May Rose (LeBoeuf) Doherty, 89, of Harrisville, RI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Delphis N. Doherty, to whom she was married for over forty-nine years at the time of his death on October 17, 1997.

Born on May 21, 1929 in Woonsocket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Philias and Eva (Letendre) LeBoeuf.

In addition to caring for her five children, May worked for many years in the field of quality control for several area businesses, including Amperex Electronics in North Smithfield, RI, before retiring.

She was a lifelong resident of northern Rhode Island, residing in the Mohegan section of Harrisville for almost sixty years, and attending St. Theresa Catholic Church & Shrine in Harrisville.

May was a dedicated mother and grandmother, a lover of birds and wildlife, an avid camper and road tripper, and, as a true New Englander, spent her summer weekends visiting the ocean and the mountains. Known for her Mae West impression and her spectacular French meat pies, she is best remembered for her kindness: always welcoming of family, friends, and wayward animals. Her doors were never closed.

She is survived by her five loving children: William D. Doherty of Ellsworth, ME; Robert A. Doherty and his wife, Lynn Doherty, of Harrisville, RI; Eva M. Lacroix and her husband, Dennis R. Lacroix, of Harrisville, RI; John R. Doherty and his wife, Ann Marie M. Doherty, of Orland, ME; and Kenneth N. Doherty of Ellsworth, ME. She was the proud and adoring grandmother of eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are cordially invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial and Service of Remembrance on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church & Shrine, 35 Dion Drive, Harrisville, RI.

Burial will be in St. Theresa's Cemetery, Burrillville, RI.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of May to either the Audubon Society of Rhode Island, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, RI 02917, or to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 E. 42nd St., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017 (www.alzinfo.org).

May was truly loved and will be deeply missed.

For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200 Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary