Mederia C. (Dandeneau) Aubin
WOONSOCKET - Mederia C. (Dandeneau) Aubin 92, of Rhodes Ave. formerly of Gatewood Apts N. Smithfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in the Friendly Home.

She was the former wife of the late Omer Aubin.

Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Conrad and Reseda (Tardie ) Dandeneau.

Mederia was a Homemaker.

She was a former member of the Exeter Country Club.

She enjoyed playing golf and spending time with family and fiends.

She is survived by her two children, Charlotte Leduc and her husband Russell of FL., and Randy Aubin and his wife Debbie of Woonsocket. Three sisters, Lillian Aubin of Woonsocket, RI., Estelle Deschamps of Harrisville, RI, and Muriel Dufault of North Smithfield, RI. Two grandchildren, Marc and Jeffrey. And four great-grandchildren, Ella, Tyler, Piper and Archie.

Her Funeral and Burial were private. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 were in charge of the arrangements.

sdipardomcfh.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 767-5577
