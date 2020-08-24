1/1
Meredith L. (Piette) Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Meredith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Meredith L. (Piette) Smith, 77, of North Smithfield, RI, passed away on August 16, 2020 at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence after a short illness.

She was the wife of the late Charles Smith, who passed away May 14th, they had been happily married for 56 years. Born in Woonsocket, RI, she lived in N. Smithfield and previously in the Glendale section of Burrillville. She was a daughter of the late Rosaire & Norma Piette.

She worked at the former Enterprise Dye Works in Woonsocket, where she and Charles met. She also worked at Landmark Medical Center where she retired after many years in 2008. She enjoyed reading, doing crafts & puzzles and spending time with her family.

She leaves behind a son, Jonathan Smith and his wife Heather, a grandson, Jacob Smith and a granddaughter Hope Smith, all of North Smithfield. She also leaves three nieces and a nephew and two brothers Pastor Gary Piette and Guy Piette.

She was the sister of the late Suzanne Oliver and of the late Glenn Piette.

A Celebration of Life for Meredith Smith and Charles Smith will be held Tuesday August 25th from 4-7 PM at the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Rd., North Smithfield. Burial will be private. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon arrival.

www.brownfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Aug. 24 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keene-Brown Funeral Home
445 Greenville Rd
North Smithfield, RI 02896
(401) 762-5008
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keene-Brown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved