NORTH SMITHFIELD - Meredith L. (Piette) Smith, 77, of North Smithfield, RI, passed away on August 16, 2020 at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence after a short illness.She was the wife of the late Charles Smith, who passed away May 14th, they had been happily married for 56 years. Born in Woonsocket, RI, she lived in N. Smithfield and previously in the Glendale section of Burrillville. She was a daughter of the late Rosaire & Norma Piette.She worked at the former Enterprise Dye Works in Woonsocket, where she and Charles met. She also worked at Landmark Medical Center where she retired after many years in 2008. She enjoyed reading, doing crafts & puzzles and spending time with her family.She leaves behind a son, Jonathan Smith and his wife Heather, a grandson, Jacob Smith and a granddaughter Hope Smith, all of North Smithfield. She also leaves three nieces and a nephew and two brothers Pastor Gary Piette and Guy Piette.She was the sister of the late Suzanne Oliver and of the late Glenn Piette.A Celebration of Life for Meredith Smith and Charles Smith will be held Tuesday August 25th from 4-7 PM at the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Rd., North Smithfield. Burial will be private. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon arrival.