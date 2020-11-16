1/1
Merza R. McCollum
WOONSOCKET - Merza R. McCollum 78, of Parkview Apt. passed away, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Landmark Medical Center.

Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Peter E. and Roseanna M. (Laramee) McCollum.

Merza worked as a bartender for various cafes in the area and also for CD Burns prior to retiring.

She was a member of the Parkview Manor Social Club.

Merza enjoyed Bingo, watching television and going out to dinner.

She is survived by her best friend Jackie Campopiano of Woonsocket.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:30 AM in St. Charles Church North Main St. Woonsocket, RI 02895 Relatives and friends are invited. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill RD. Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements. sdipardomcfh.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Nov. 16 to Nov. 24, 2020.
