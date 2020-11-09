1/1
Michael A. DiPardo
Michael A. DiPardo, 68, of Woonsocket, RI, passed away on October 28, 2020, at the Landmark Medical Center.

He was born in Milford, MA, son of the late Angelo & Elaine (Lamoureux) DiPardo.

Michael graduated Mt. St. Charles Academy in 1969. He studied chemical engineering and mathematics at Northeastern University in Boston, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in applied math in 1974. He worked as a chemical engineer for Rockwell International (Draper), American Cyanamid and Texas Instruments. He also worked as a Senior Systems Programmer for Amica Insurance Company. He also managed the Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home in Woonsocket from 1993 thru 2008 when he retired. Michael was a tennis pro and instructor for 35 years at various outdoor facilities.

He is survived by his siblings, Gina Drainville, Elena Pewtress, David, Anthony and John DiPardo. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, James and Joseph DiPardo.

A Committal Service will be held Friday Nov. 13, 2020 at 11 AM in St. John's Cemetery in Slatersville. Calling hours and flowers are omitted. Arrangements are entrusted to the Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home.

www.dipardofuneralhome.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Nov. 9 to Nov. 17, 2020.
