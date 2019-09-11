|
WOONSOCKET - Michael A. Hareter, Sr., 59, of Woonsocket, RI, passed away on August 31, 2019, at the Rhode Island Hospital.
He was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Leonard M. & Irene (Patenaude) Hareter.
Michael was very interested in computers and was a talented painter and artist. He enjoyed TAPS, watching the Wizard of Oz, sci-fi movies and was a former member of the Manville Fire Department. He was very devoted to his sister, Anne and her family, as he was always there to help with babysitting or anything they needed. Michael also served in the Army National Guards for 6 years also the Civil Air Patrol.
He is survived by his children, Michael Hareter, Jr. and Hope Hareter, his siblings, Anne Robitaille and Charles Hareter, a stepdaughter, Holly Lariviere, his niece and nephew, whom he loved as his own children, Reanna & Rory Robitalle. He is also survived by several other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Leonard A. Hareter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 AM in St. James Church, 33 Division St., Manville, his family will receive visitors from 9:30 until 10 AM at the church. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family or non perishable food may be made to the St. James Food Pantry.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 12, 2019