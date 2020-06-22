Michael A. Mullaly
BLACKSTONE - Michael A. Mullaly, 70, of Blackstone, died June 21, 2020 in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. He was the husband of Jani (Pamula) Mullaly, whom he married November 2, 1974. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Hession) Mullaly.

Mr. Mullaly worked as a delivery driver for NYNEX and as a school bus driver for Tellstone & Son, Blackstone. Michael was a volunteer firefighter for the Millville and Blackstone Fire Departments, enjoyed watching sports, especially the Red Sox, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Along with his wife, Jani, he is survived by his son, Michael Mullaly and his wife Christine of Charlton, MA; his daughter, Sheila Lalonde and her husband Russell of Millville; two brothers, Edward Mullaly of Uxbridge, and Joseph Mullaly of Millville; three sisters, Kathleen Pooler of Norwich, CT, Mary Scungio of Millville, and Margaret Corriveault of Blackstone; and four grandchildren, Casey, Michael, and Maggie Mullaly, and Connor Lalonde. He was the brother of the late Jack Mullaly.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 5 - 8 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon your arrival. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary, 266 Mendon Rd., Woonsocket, RI 02895.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 22 to Jun. 30, 2020.
