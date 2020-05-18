WOONSOCKET - Respectfully taken from his own words: Michael A. Sweeney, 71, passed away on May 13, 2020. Born in Holyoke, MA, he was the son of the late Francis H. Sweeney, Sr. and Emma E. (Meyers) Sweeney. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary C. Jacob. He is survived by his brothers Francis H. Sweeney, Jr. and wife Jane, David E. Sweeney, and Joseph Paul Sweeney and wife Paulette, all of Woonsocket, and a sister, Carolyn Wilcox of Ellington CT.
He is a graduate of Bryant University. He was a veteran, serving in Korea and a member of the 18th Airborne Corp.
Mr. Sweeney joined the Woonsocket Police Department in 1970 and served for over 20 years, retiring with the rank of Sergeant of the day Uniform Division. He was also the S.W.A.T. Team Leader until 1984 and a member of the Department Color Guard. He was a member of the F.O.P. Lodge #9, a life time member of the Woonsocket Police Relief Association, and a life time member of the Blackstone Valley Bassmasters.
Michael is survived by his wonderful children and grandchildren, son Michael and wife Lisa of Bradenton, FL, daughter Kelly Ann of Woonsocket, and 'shining lights' (grandchild- ren) Michael Sweeney, Jr., of Lincoln, James Rinfrette of Woonsocket, and Courtney Sweeney of Woonsocket; they have always been the lights of his life.
Due to pandemic restrictions, family visitation at the Berarducci Home & Cremation Center in Woonsocket and burial at St. Charles Cemetery in Blackstone will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate that donations be made to Hope Health & Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Condolences may be left at ProvidenceCremation.com
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 18 to May 19, 2020.