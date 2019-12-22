|
|
MILLVILLE MA. - Michael Allen Gariepy, 61, of Millville passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at home after a brief illness. He was the husband of Susan M. (Gauthier) Gariepy and the father of Laura M. Gariepy.
Michael was born October 14, 1958 in Portsmouth, NH. He was the son of Mary (Nevers) Gariepy and the late Armand Gariepy, Jr.
After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and worked as a fire control technician aboard the USS Bowen. Post military, his entrepreneurial spirit led him to own and operate a Sparkle Wash franchise with his wife, Susan.
He later worked as an electronics technician for several companies to include Transistor Devices, Inc. in Franklin, MA. He concluded his career as a technician at A123 Systems in Hopkinton, MA.
Michael enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, fishing, woodworking, and listening to his radio. He cherished early mornings, his cats, and his country. A devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend, he was always willing to help others however he could.
Along with his wife Susan of over 41 years, he is survived by his mother, Mary W. (Nevers) Gariepy of Blackstone, a daughter, Laura M. Gariepy of FL, and a brother, Allen M. Gariepy of Blackstone. Michael touched a lot of lives and he will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Visiting hours will be held on Fri. Dec. 27, 2019 from 9:30 10:30 AM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main St. (Rt. 122), Uxbridge followed by a funeral service at 10:30 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Pauls Cemetery, Blackstone
Due to allergies in the family, please do not send flowers.
Instead, donations can be made to Michael's favorite charity: () P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 22, 2019