WOONSOCKET - Michael L. Patenaude, 48, of Woonsocket, passed away September 11, 2019, peacefully at his home with his wife and family by his side. He was the loving husband of 24 years to Heidi G. (Aniserowicz) Patenaude. Born in Woonsocket he was the son of the late Alfred and Jeanne (Recore) Patenaude.
He was employed at various restaurant establishments and worked at Putnam Investments for 9 years.
He is survived by his 8 siblings; Sandra Murphy and her husband, Daniel, Daniel Patenaude and his wife, Jeannine, Catherine Patenaude, Alan Patenaude and his wife Donna, Steven Patenaude, Anthony Patenaude and his wife Valerie, his twin brother Marc and Jeanne and her husband Ralph Garza. He is also survived by 15 nieces and nephews; father-in-law Antonio Aniserowicz, brother - in - law, Antonio Aniserowicz Jr. and his wife Lisa and sister-in-law, Rena and her husband Matthew Terry.
Michael was predeceased by his mother in law Jeannette (Laberge) Aniserowicz.
His funeral will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 8:30 AM from the Egidio DiPardo and Sons Funeral Home, 75 Harris Avenue, Woonsocket with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM in All Saints Church, 323 Rathbun Street, Woonsocket. Burial will follow at St. Jean the Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visitation will be held Thursday from 3 to 7 PM. www.dipardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 18, 2019