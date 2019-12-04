|
|
BURRILLVILLE - Michael R. Brown, 61, passed away at home Thursday, November 28, 2019. Born in Providence, he was a son
of the late Howard Brown and the late Beverly (Davis) Howard. Michael was a cook for various restaurants for many years before retiring. He enjoyed NASCAR Racing, New England Patriots and gardening.
He was the brother of Suzanne Ciummo of Harrisville, Kimberly Bonoyer of Pascoag, Karen Rugg of Florida, Bonnie Langford of Sterling, CT, Howard Brown of Springfield, ME, Jamie Beardsley of Florida and the late Robert Beardsley and the late Richard Brown.
Funeral and burial will be private.
For Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 5, 2019