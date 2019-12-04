Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael R. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael R. Brown Obituary
BURRILLVILLE - Michael R. Brown, 61, passed away at home Thursday, November 28, 2019. Born in Providence, he was a son
of the late Howard Brown and the late Beverly (Davis) Howard. Michael was a cook for various restaurants for many years before retiring. He enjoyed NASCAR Racing, New England Patriots and gardening.
He was the brother of Suzanne Ciummo of Harrisville, Kimberly Bonoyer of Pascoag, Karen Rugg of Florida, Bonnie Langford of Sterling, CT, Howard Brown of Springfield, ME, Jamie Beardsley of Florida and the late Robert Beardsley and the late Richard Brown.
Funeral and burial will be private.
For Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -