Michael R. Plante
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Michael R. Plante, 59, of North Smithfield, died October 20, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of twenty-seven years of Janice Mello. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Beatrice Plante.

Michael worked for the Woonsocket Call for many years, loved fishing, and enjoyed hockey and baseball.

Along with his wife, Janice, he is survived by three sisters, Jane, Rolande, and Muriel; three children, Kimberly Plante, and Melissa and Francis Mello; nine grandchildren, Alec, Jayden, Audrina, Natalina, Nathan, Izabella, Kassady, Abbigail and Alahna; as well as, his only great grandson, Grayson Blake Mello.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 1 - 3pm in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Social distancing guidelines will be observed upon your arrival. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, RI Chapter, 222 Richmond St., Providence, RI 02903.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Oct. 22 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
