MILLVILLE, MA - Michael Stephens, 66, loving husband and father, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 22, 2020.He leaves his wife of 34 years, Lisa (Champlin) Stephens and his two sons, Peter Stephens and Jeremy Stephens both of Millville; four siblings, Ronna Dugdale of Uxbridge, Diane Treen of North Attleboro, William Stephens of Cumberland, RI and his sister Jayelynne Crawford of SC; several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Otis.Visiting hours will be held on Friday August 28, 2020 from 9:30 10:30 AM in St. Gabriel's Church, 151 Mendon St., Upton, MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in the church's sanctuary.Face coverings and physical distancing is required.