Michalina V. "Millie" (Kozaczka) Freitas

Michalina V. "Millie" (Kozaczka) Freitas Obituary
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Michalina "Millie" V. (Kozaczka) Freitas, 99, of Freitas Lane, Forestdale, passed away peacefully the morning of May 15, 2019. She was the wife of the late former North Smithfield Chief of Police, Joseph J. Freitas, whom she married July 5, 1941. Born in Woonsocket, one of eight children, she was the daughter of the late Thomasz and Rozalia (Mikula) Kozaczka.
Millie loved caring and cooking for her large extended family, and teaching painting classes out of her home for many years. She was also the first Police Matron for the North Smithfield Police Department.
She was the mother of Joseph "Jay" Freitas of North Smithfield, Michael Freitas and his wife Judy of North Smithfield, and the late Geraldine "Geri" Chrisman. She is also survived by ten grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings, Emilia Sak, Valeria Demusz, Mary Babilewicz, Sonia DAndrea, Joseph Kozaczka, Anne Mandeville, and Frances Jackson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10 AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St. Slatersville, RI. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 5 - 8 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New England C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors) at www.newenglandcops.org or mailed to New England C.O.P.S., PO Box 2003, Plainville, MA 02762.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 17, 2019
