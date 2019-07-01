Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Homes Inc
1496 Victory Hwy
Oakland, RI 02858
(401) 568-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Michele Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele L. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michele L. Williams Obituary
BURRILLVILLE - Michele L. Williams, 53, of Mapleville, RI, passed away on June 26, 2019, at the Overlook Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Pascoag.
She was the loving wife of William Williams. She was born in Providence, a daughter of Madeline (Emmit) DeNoncour and the late Albert DeNoncour.
Michele was a CNA at the Zambarano Hospital. She was an avid New England Patriot's fan.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her three children, Magin Wood, Rebecca Williams and William H. Williams, 4 grandchildren, a brother Albert DeNoncour and a sister, Paula Arnold.
Her funeral service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 12 PM in the Brown Funeral Home, 1496 Victory Hwy., Oakland. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be prior to the service from 10 AM until 12 PM.
www.brownfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now