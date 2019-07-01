|
|
BURRILLVILLE - Michele L. Williams, 53, of Mapleville, RI, passed away on June 26, 2019, at the Overlook Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Pascoag.
She was the loving wife of William Williams. She was born in Providence, a daughter of Madeline (Emmit) DeNoncour and the late Albert DeNoncour.
Michele was a CNA at the Zambarano Hospital. She was an avid New England Patriot's fan.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her three children, Magin Wood, Rebecca Williams and William H. Williams, 4 grandchildren, a brother Albert DeNoncour and a sister, Paula Arnold.
Her funeral service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 12 PM in the Brown Funeral Home, 1496 Victory Hwy., Oakland. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be prior to the service from 10 AM until 12 PM.
www.brownfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 2, 2019