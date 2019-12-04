|
|
CHEPACHET - Michelle J. (Pelletier) Martin, 71, a resident of Chepachet, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Miriam Hospital, Providence. She was the wife of the late Samuel Martin. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Loretta (Gravel) Pelletier.
Michelle was a Cook for many years working in several kitchens, some of which were, A&W, Ma Frosty's and Harmony Dinner.
She is survived by a sister; Jacqueline Williams and her husband Bill of Pascoag, several nephews, nieces and cousins.
Her funeral service including calling hours will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 starting at 9AM with a in house service at 10:30AM in the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Main St. Pascoag.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 5, 2019