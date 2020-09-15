Michelle M. (Landry) Brady, 52, of Bellingham, MA passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center with loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife for 16 years of James A. Brady. Born in Woonsocket, RI on July 7, 1968, she is the daughter of Lorraine (Taillon) Landry of Woonsocket, RI and the late Ernest "Chick" Landry. She is the stepmother of Morgan Brady of No. Smithfield, RI. She is the sister of Elaine Walsh of Woonsocket, RI, Robert Landry and his wife, Paula of West Roxbury, MA, JoAnn West and her husband, David of Floresville, TX and Laurie Rousseau and her husband, Joseph of Woonsocket, RI. Michelle leaves many nephews and nieces.
A resident of Bellingham, formerly of Woonsocket, Michelle was a graduate of Woonsocket High School Class of 1986 and a graduate of St. Joseph's School of Nursing. Michelle was a dedicated Registered Nurse for over 30 years at Landmark Medical Center.
Michelle enjoyed traveling and riding on motorcycle with her husband Jim. Devoted to her family and friends, Michelle will be greatly missed.
Visiting hours are on Thursday, September 17th from 6PM to 8PM at the Blackstone Valley Baptist Church, 40 Pine Swamp Road, Cumberland, RI with a Service at 8PM. Family and friends are invited to attend. Social distancing, face masks and hand sanitizing are required.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA.
