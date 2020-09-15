1/1
Michelle M. (Landry) Brady
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michelle M. (Landry) Brady, 52, of Bellingham, MA passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center with loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife for 16 years of James A. Brady. Born in Woonsocket, RI on July 7, 1968, she is the daughter of Lorraine (Taillon) Landry of Woonsocket, RI and the late Ernest "Chick" Landry. She is the stepmother of Morgan Brady of No. Smithfield, RI. She is the sister of Elaine Walsh of Woonsocket, RI, Robert Landry and his wife, Paula of West Roxbury, MA, JoAnn West and her husband, David of Floresville, TX and Laurie Rousseau and her husband, Joseph of Woonsocket, RI. Michelle leaves many nephews and nieces.
A resident of Bellingham, formerly of Woonsocket, Michelle was a graduate of Woonsocket High School Class of 1986 and a graduate of St. Joseph's School of Nursing. Michelle was a dedicated Registered Nurse for over 30 years at Landmark Medical Center.
Michelle enjoyed traveling and riding on motorcycle with her husband Jim. Devoted to her family and friends, Michelle will be greatly missed.
Visiting hours are on Thursday, September 17th from 6PM to 8PM at the Blackstone Valley Baptist Church, 40 Pine Swamp Road, Cumberland, RI with a Service at 8PM. Family and friends are invited to attend. Social distancing, face masks and hand sanitizing are required.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA.
To sign guest book visit www.cartiesfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cartier's - BELLINGHAM

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved