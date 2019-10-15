Home

Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
BELLINGHAM - Mitchell A Bileau, 58, of Bellingham, MA passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Born in Woonsocket, RI on December 31, 1960 he is the son of Joseph R. and Therese M. (Handfield) Bileau of Woonsocket, RI. He is the brother of Sandra A. MacLennan of Greenville, RI, Michael R. Bileau of Bellingham, MA, Cindy L. Perreault of Woonsocket, RI, Norman D. Bileau and his love, Leeann S. Brooks of Woonsocket, RI, Hope T. Kent of Lincoln, NH and Brian J. Bileau and his wife, Joyce L. of Brooklyn, CT. He leaves his 15 nieces and nephews and 5 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mitchell was a longtime resident of Bellingham where he was raised and was a graduate of Blackstone Valley Tech Class of 1979. He worked as a quality control manager at Resh Inc. in Franklin, MA for 20 years and previously for Sage Laboratories in Natick, MA also for 20 years.
Mitchell enjoyed cooking, playing cards, horticulture, decorating for the holidays and hosting family dinners. His greatest joy was being with his family and friends. He loved his dogs, Chip, Jasper and Trevor. Mitchell will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 17th at 7:00PM at CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Visiting hours are from 5PM to 7PM prior to service.To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 16, 2019
