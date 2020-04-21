Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home Inc
75 Harris Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-3746
Resources
More Obituaries for Monica Marion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica A. (Losardo) Marion

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monica A. (Losardo) Marion Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Monica A. (Losardo) Marion, 71, of Woonsocket, RI passed away suddenly at her residence on April 17, 2020. She was born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Richard A. & Saraphine (Fava) Losardo.

She is survived by her God Son Marc Viggiani and his children, Marc, Zachary and Arianna of Woonsocket. Her nephew and nieces, Thomas Losardo and his wife Marylee of Arundel, Maine, Donna Losardo and her wife Heidi Wentrup of West Roxbury, MA and Laurie Payne and her husband Eddie of Millis, MA.

She is also survived by many close relatives, friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her brothers Anthony and Donald Losardo.

She was a graduate of Saint Clare High School and went on to obtain her Bachelors Degree. Monica had the family passion for cooking and enjoyed doing so for family and friends. "From My Kitchen to Yours" was her catering company that allowed her to share her many family recipes with others.

Monica lived in Needham, MA for many years before coming back to Woonsocket to care for her aging parents who have since passed. A beloved daughter who had a shared passion for golf with her father. She was a caretaker, a friend and someone that her family and friends could always depend on. She will be missed by all that knew her.

Due to the Covid 19 a memorial mass in which relatives and friends will be able to attend at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home, 75 Harris Avenue, Woonsocket, RI.
www.dipardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -