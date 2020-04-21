|
WOONSOCKET - Monica A. (Losardo) Marion, 71, of Woonsocket, RI passed away suddenly at her residence on April 17, 2020. She was born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Richard A. & Saraphine (Fava) Losardo.
She is survived by her God Son Marc Viggiani and his children, Marc, Zachary and Arianna of Woonsocket. Her nephew and nieces, Thomas Losardo and his wife Marylee of Arundel, Maine, Donna Losardo and her wife Heidi Wentrup of West Roxbury, MA and Laurie Payne and her husband Eddie of Millis, MA.
She is also survived by many close relatives, friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her brothers Anthony and Donald Losardo.
She was a graduate of Saint Clare High School and went on to obtain her Bachelors Degree. Monica had the family passion for cooking and enjoyed doing so for family and friends. "From My Kitchen to Yours" was her catering company that allowed her to share her many family recipes with others.
Monica lived in Needham, MA for many years before coming back to Woonsocket to care for her aging parents who have since passed. A beloved daughter who had a shared passion for golf with her father. She was a caretaker, a friend and someone that her family and friends could always depend on. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Due to the Covid 19 a memorial mass in which relatives and friends will be able to attend at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home, 75 Harris Avenue, Woonsocket, RI.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 22, 2020