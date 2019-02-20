WOONSOCKET - Mudite "Didi" (Aizsils) Paux, 78, of Woonsocket, died February 14, 2019 in Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. She was the wife of the late Robert Paux. Born in Riga, Latvia she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Helga (Magone) Aizsils.

Didi was a 1959 graduate of Woonsocket High School, and received her Masters Degree in Education from Rhode Island College. She worked for over 48 years as a Teacher for the Providence Public School System, retiring in 2011. Didi served on the Woonsocket conservation Committee and the Beautification Committee for many years. She also taught dance at the Krylo Dance Studio.

She is survived by her brother-in-law, Charles Krylo of Fayetteville, NY. Besides her husband, Robert, Didi was preceded in death by her sister, Inta Krylo.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.

