BLACKSTONE - Muriel C. (Beaudoin) Giguere, 88, of Blackstone, MA passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Friendly Home.
She is the beloved wife for 67 years of the late Reynald L. Giguere. Born in Woonsocket, RI on March 21, 1932, she is the daughter of the late Domina and Florence (Gagnon) Beaudoin. She is the loving mother of Denise Cardin and her partner, Sherry L. Masse of Blackstone, MA and Diane T. Lozeau and her husband, Marc of Newton, NH. She leaves her cherished grandchildren, Eric Cardin and his wife, Amanda Mahoney of Colorado, Jeffery Lozeau of Newton, NH and Kimberly Razzano and her husband, Kevin of Virginia. She is the sister of Helen LePage, Therese Cellere and Lucille Archambeault all of Woonsocket, RI. She is the sister-in-law of Herve and his wife Helen Giguere of Woonsocket, RI, Paul and his wife Huguette Giguere, and Jeannette Giguere of Blackstone, MA. She also leaves her nieces and nephews.
A resident of Blackstone since 1953 formerly of Woonsocket, RI, Muriel worked as a manager in the unit clothing at Wrentham State School for 17 years until retiring in 1991. Previously, she worked at Warwick Zayre and Dan Sadwin Curtin Shop in Woonsocket.
Muriel was a Communicant of St. Theresa Church, Blackstone and a member of the Cheerful Givers and St. Ann's Council. She enjoyed cooking and traveling. Devoted to her family, Muriel will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are private due to COVID-19 Virus. A celebration of life will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
She is the beloved wife for 67 years of the late Reynald L. Giguere. Born in Woonsocket, RI on March 21, 1932, she is the daughter of the late Domina and Florence (Gagnon) Beaudoin. She is the loving mother of Denise Cardin and her partner, Sherry L. Masse of Blackstone, MA and Diane T. Lozeau and her husband, Marc of Newton, NH. She leaves her cherished grandchildren, Eric Cardin and his wife, Amanda Mahoney of Colorado, Jeffery Lozeau of Newton, NH and Kimberly Razzano and her husband, Kevin of Virginia. She is the sister of Helen LePage, Therese Cellere and Lucille Archambeault all of Woonsocket, RI. She is the sister-in-law of Herve and his wife Helen Giguere of Woonsocket, RI, Paul and his wife Huguette Giguere, and Jeannette Giguere of Blackstone, MA. She also leaves her nieces and nephews.
A resident of Blackstone since 1953 formerly of Woonsocket, RI, Muriel worked as a manager in the unit clothing at Wrentham State School for 17 years until retiring in 1991. Previously, she worked at Warwick Zayre and Dan Sadwin Curtin Shop in Woonsocket.
Muriel was a Communicant of St. Theresa Church, Blackstone and a member of the Cheerful Givers and St. Ann's Council. She enjoyed cooking and traveling. Devoted to her family, Muriel will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are private due to COVID-19 Virus. A celebration of life will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 28 to Jun. 5, 2020.