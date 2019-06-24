BELLINGHAM - Muriel G. (Dauphin) Mandeville, 72, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital, Westborough, MA with loving family by her side. She is the loving mother of her sons Keith Mandeville and Debra Bunnell of Bellingham, MA and Scott Mandeville. She leaves her cherished grandchildren, Brittni Booth and Remi Mandeville. She is the former wife of the late Daniel L. Mandeville. Born in Milford, MA on September 16, 1946, she is the daughter of the late Roger and Margaret (Beaulieu) Dauphin. She leaves her sisters, Claire Cameron of Sarasota, FL and Ann Marie Lataille and her husband, Norman of Harrisville, RI. She leaves her nieces, Tiffany Cameron of Sarasota, FL and Goddaughter Jennifer Whitney and her husband, Michael of No. Smithfield, RI.

Muriel was a lifelong resident of Bellingham, and was a graduate of Bellingham High School Class of 1964. Muriel owned and operated together with her former husband Danny Mandeville the Vegetable Hut on Pulaski Blvd., Bellingham for 10 years.

Muriel loved to shop online and play her computer. Devoted to her family, she will be greatly missed.

Arrangements are private under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, Bellingham, MA.

To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary