Muriel G. (Thibault) Mandeville

Muriel G. (Thibault) Mandeville Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Muriel G. (Thibault) Mandeville, 91, passed away peacefully on Sept. 20, 2019 at Landmark Medical Center following a brief illness surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Marcel R. Mandeville, whom she married on Aug. 31, 1957.

Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Ovide and Francoise (Marchand) Thibault.

Before her married life, Muriel worked at U.S. Rubber.  She worked for 49 years at Globe Park School as a lunch aide, retiring in 2017 at 89 years of age. She also worked for over 30 years at Serio's Fish and Chips until retiring in April, 2019. With her bright smile, boundless energy and spunky personality she always left a positive impression with everyone she met. 

Besides her husband, Marcel, Muriel leaves her two children, Robert C. Mandeville and his partner, Debra Boucher, and Louise F. Frueh and her partner, Paul Giammarco, both of Woonsocket; her two grandchildren, Rebecca and Stephen Frueh; her sister Cecile Landry of Woonsocket; as well as several nieces and nephews. Muriel was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Marc Frueh and grandson, Alex Frueh; her brother Charles Thibault and sisters, Jeanne Caron, Irene Miclette, Jacqueline Leclaire and Pauline Williams.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, beginning with visitation at 9 a.m. in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Church, 414 South Main St. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Road, Cumberland, RI. Visitation will be held Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Globe Park School, 192 Avenue A., Woonsocket, RI 02895.

Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 22, 2019
