Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buma Funeral Home
101 North Main Street
Uxbridge, MA 01569
(508) 278-2755
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Clemons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel I. (Desjardins) Clemons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Muriel I. (Desjardins) Clemons Obituary
MILLVILLE - Muriel I. (Desjardins) Clemons, 70, of Millville passed away on Oct. 6, 2019 in the Philip Hulitar Hospice Ctr., Providence surrounded by family and friends after a long illness. She was the wife of Russell K. Clemons; mother of Amy L. Clemons of Blackstone; sister to five brothers, and grandmother to Evan G. Del Signore.
A memorial service will be held Sat., Oct. 19, 2019 at 10 AM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main St., Rte. 122, Uxbridge.
Visiting hours will be Sat. from 9 - 10 AM prior to the service in the funeral home.
Please omit flowers and memorial donations may be made to HopeHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 N. Main St, Providence, RI 02904.
www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buma Funeral Home
Download Now