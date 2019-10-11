|
MILLVILLE - Muriel I. (Desjardins) Clemons, 70, of Millville passed away on Oct. 6, 2019 in the Philip Hulitar Hospice Ctr., Providence surrounded by family and friends after a long illness. She was the wife of Russell K. Clemons; mother of Amy L. Clemons of Blackstone; sister to five brothers, and grandmother to Evan G. Del Signore.
A memorial service will be held Sat., Oct. 19, 2019 at 10 AM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main St., Rte. 122, Uxbridge.
Visiting hours will be Sat. from 9 - 10 AM prior to the service in the funeral home.
Please omit flowers and memorial donations may be made to HopeHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 N. Main St, Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 12, 2019