WOONSOCKET - Muriel I. St. Pierre, 84, of Woonsocket died March 15, 2020 at Elmhurst Rehab & HealthCare Center in Providence. She was the wife of the late Edgar St. Pierre and the late Joseph E. Beaudet.Born and raised in Woonsocket she was a daughter of the late Maurice and Aldea (Grimard) LaPierre. She was a resident of the city for most of her life.Muriel worked as a nurse's aide at several area nursing homes. She was justly proud of her work in caring for others. Providing loving care to those in need was a special hallmark and integral part of Muriel's personality.Muriel was a longtime communicant of Precious Blood Parish. She was involved with the PACE program.Muriel loved to go walking with her furry friend "Gracie", her rescue dog. She enjoyed listing to Gospel music and laughing along to comedy shows.Muriel will be remembered as a warm, generous, kind, friendly and out-going person. Her family and faith were the bedrock of her life.She is survived by her sons Lionel, Robert and Normand Beaudet and was the mother of the late Gerard and Roland Beaudet. She was the sister of Rene and Bert LaPierre and the late Maurice LaPierre. She is also survived by two grand- children Bonnie Anne and Stephanie and many nieces and nephews and their families including her beloved niece Christine "Chris" Desrosiers.Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday August 6, 2020 at 10:00 am in Precious Blood Church, Carrington Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Arrangements by the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket.