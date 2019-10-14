Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
For more information about
Muriel Pelissier
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
8:30 AM
O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph Church
1200 Mendon Road
Woonsocket, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Pelissier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel T. Pelissier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Muriel T. Pelissier Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Muriel T. Pelissier, 88, of North Smithfield and formerly of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Saint Antoine Residence. She was the wife of the late Roland H. Pelissier. They were married for 66 years.

Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Lionel and Noella (Lamarche) Millette. Muriel, along with her late husband, owned and operated Ambassador Travel for many years before retiring. She is survived by her son, Gary R. Pelissier of Cumberland, her grandsons, Gary II (Jessica), Geoffrey (Kelly), and Brendan Pelissier, and five great granddaughters, Abrielle, Madelyn, Clara, Lauren, and Kiran. She also leaves her brother, Normand Millette of Woonsocket and her sister, Lucille Yacino of Cumberland, her godson, Richard A. Yacino Jr. of Cumberland and her sister-in-law, Lucille Hebert of Manville.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Saint Joseph Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. prior to the Mass in the O'Neill Funeral Home. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, donations to New Begiinnings, Inc., 323 Rathbun Street, Woonsocket, RI, 02895, in memory of Muriel, would be appreciated.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
Download Now