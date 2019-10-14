|
WOONSOCKET - Muriel T. Pelissier, 88, of North Smithfield and formerly of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Saint Antoine Residence. She was the wife of the late Roland H. Pelissier. They were married for 66 years.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Lionel and Noella (Lamarche) Millette. Muriel, along with her late husband, owned and operated Ambassador Travel for many years before retiring. She is survived by her son, Gary R. Pelissier of Cumberland, her grandsons, Gary II (Jessica), Geoffrey (Kelly), and Brendan Pelissier, and five great granddaughters, Abrielle, Madelyn, Clara, Lauren, and Kiran. She also leaves her brother, Normand Millette of Woonsocket and her sister, Lucille Yacino of Cumberland, her godson, Richard A. Yacino Jr. of Cumberland and her sister-in-law, Lucille Hebert of Manville.
The funeral will be held Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Saint Joseph Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. prior to the Mass in the O'Neill Funeral Home. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, donations to New Begiinnings, Inc., 323 Rathbun Street, Woonsocket, RI, 02895, in memory of Muriel, would be appreciated.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 14, 2019