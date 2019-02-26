BELLINGHAM - Muriel Y. (Perreault) Rhodes, 89, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Ballou Home, Woonsocket, RI. She was the wife of the late Burton E. Rhodes. Born in Bellingham, MA on February 4, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Yvonne (Laferriere) Perreault. She was the loving mother of George E. Rhodes of Belllingham, MA, Kenneth C. Rhodes and his wife, Debra of Cumberland, RI, Karen A. Bussaglia and her late husband, Richard of Bellingham, MA, Scott A. Rhodes and his wife, Karen of Bellingham, MA, and Dorry Jean Pope and her husband, Fred of Rocky Hill, CT. She leaves her cherished 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Charles Perreault and Florence Moyhan.

Muriel was a lifelong resident of Bellingham. She had worked as a telephone operator for New England Telephone in Woonsocket. She was a communicant of former Assumption Church and served as Past President of the Ladies Guild and was Treasurer of PTA of Bellingham.

She was an avid traveler, enjoyed trips to the casinos, playing cards and sports fan. Devoted to her family, Muriel will be greatly missed.

Arrangements are private under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, Bellingham, MA.

