Murielle M. (Malboeuf) Pinette
WOONSOCKET - Murielle M. (Malboeuf) Pinette 90, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 23, 2020 in the Friendly Home. She was the wife of the late Ronald L. Pinette.

Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Stephen and Jeannette (Langevin) Malboeuf.

Murielle worked in various textile mills in the area and was also a school bus monitor for several years prior to retiring.

She was a former member of St. Joseph Senior Citizens.

Murielle enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing BINGO, and trips to Foxwoods.

She is survived by her two sons, Francis Pinette and his wife Kathleen of FL, Ronald L. Pinette and his wife Lorraine of Cumberland and two grandsons, Brandon and Jarrod.

She was the mother of the late Richard Pinette and sister of the late Margaret Beausoliel, Roland Malboeuf, and Normand Malboeuf.

Her funeral and burial are private. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements. sdipardomcfh.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from May 28 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
