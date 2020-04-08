Home

Murielle T. (Lehoux) Marceau

Murielle T. (Lehoux) Marceau Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Murielle T. (Lehoux) Marceau 93, passed away peacefully on Monday April 6, 2020 in the Friendly Home. She was the wife of the late George W. Marceau.

Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Gerard and Loretta (Peloquin) Lehoux.

Murielle worked as a Salesclerk for Auger's Men's and Ladies Apparel for 13 years prior to retiring.

She was a very active member of St. Agatha Church. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and quilting.

She is survived by one sister, Pauline Hemond of Woonsocket and her husband Lucien Hemond. One nephew, Guy Hemond and his wife Gina of Milford, and niece Paula DePiero of Woonsocket. One grandnephew, Drew DePiero of Woonsocket. Her Caregiver and close friend Madeleine Descoteaux of Cumberland and several other nieces and nephews.
She was also the aunt to the late Denyse Hemond.

Her Funeral Services will be held at a future time and date to be announced. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements.

sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 9, 2020
