WOONSOCKET - Murielle T. (Lehoux) Marceau 93, passed away peacefully on Monday April 6, 2020 in the Friendly Home. She was the wife of the late George W. Marceau.Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Gerard and Loretta (Peloquin) Lehoux.Murielle worked as a Salesclerk for Auger's Men's and Ladies Apparel for 13 years prior to retiring.She was a very active member of St. Agatha Church. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and quilting.She is survived by one sister, Pauline Hemond of Woonsocket and her husband Lucien Hemond. One nephew, Guy Hemond and his wife Gina of Milford, and niece Paula DePiero of Woonsocket. One grandnephew, Drew DePiero of Woonsocket. Her Caregiver and close friend Madeleine Descoteaux of Cumberland and several other nieces and nephews.She was also the aunt to the late Denyse Hemond.A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at 10:30 AM in St. Agatha's Church, 34 Joffre Ave. Woonsocket, RI Burial will be in St. Charles Cemetery Farm St. Blackstone MA. Relatives and friends are invited; visitation is from 9-10 AM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895.