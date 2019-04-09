CUMBERLAND - Naeem Muhammad Siddiqi M.D., a urologist, refined poet, proud Rhode Islander, and lover of all things family, died on April 6, 2019, at the age of 84, surrounded by loved ones, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

One of nine children, he was born in Lucknow, India, the son of Hakim and Hasina Siddiqi.

Dr. Siddiqi graduated from Aligarh Muslim University in India, and King Edward Medical College in Pakistan. After graduation it was his dream to train and practice in the United States. Through his characteristic hustle, he secured an internship at Lowell General Hospital and moved to the U.S. in 1959. Recognition of his intellect and unrivaled work ethic landed him a urology residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He then served in multiple academic positions including as a teaching fellow at Harvard Medical School and as a research fellow at Roger Williams Hospital.

In 1968, he married Nishat T. Siddiqi, and moved to Montreal to complete a MSc in Experimental Surgery at McGill University. He eventually settled in Cumberland, Rhode Island, where he worked at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket for nearly 30 years, holding the positions of Chairman of the Department of Surgery and Chief of Urology on two separate occasions. He was also a Clinical Instructor of Surgery at Brown University.

In retirement, he was a voracious reader, frequent blogger, and avid Facebook poster. He loved anything that challenged him, taking up the clarinet and painting late in life and achieving success in both. He loved dining with friends and family, philosophizing about humanity, and reminding all that "life is good." His most cherished role of all was that of grandfather to his two grandchildren. His favorite times were the one dedicated week each summer spent with his immediate family in beautiful locations throughout New England, always his treat. His generosity knew no bounds, having sponsored the education of numerous students throughout the world.

In addition to his wife of 51 years, Dr. Siddiqi is survived by eldest son Faraaz Siddiqi of Los Angeles, CA, youngest son Dr. Omar Siddiqi and his wife Elizabeth McCarthy, two grandchildren, Akayla Siddiqi and Zain Siddiqi, all living in Lusaka, Zambia.

A service of remembrance will be held on Friday, April 12, at 6:30 pm at the University Club, 219 Benefit Street, Providence, RI. Free valet parking will be available. His burial took place in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket, RI. Those who wish to make a gift in his memory can donate to his son Omar's nonprofit organization providing neurological care in Zambia at neurologyz.com. Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary