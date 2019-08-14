Home

Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
99 Cumberland Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Nancy A. Trudeau

Nancy A. Trudeau Obituary
UXBRIDGE - Nancy A. Trudeau 77, of Uxbridge, died Tuesday, August 6 at Milford Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Robert N. Trudeau. She was born in Burrillville, RI a daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Legacy) Trudeau.
Nancy was a kind, caring and loving person who loved animals, and enjoyed bird watching. She was a very talented person who spent many hours working on arts and crafts.
She is survived by her four children: Robert Trudeau and his wife Annie of Millville, and Norman, Scott, and Suzanne Trudeau, all of Woonsocket. She is also survived by her second daughter Lynn Dube of Colorado, and by her beloved dog, Bella. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.
Services for Nancy will be private. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 15, 2019
