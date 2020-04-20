|
|
BELLINGHAM - Nancy E. (Allen) Dalpe, 84, of Bellingham, MA passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Milford Regional Medical Center. She is the beloved wife of the late Gerald V. Dalpe. Born in Fort Fairfield, Maine on May 9, 1935 the daughter of the late Donald Allen and Olive (Linn) McLaughlin. She leaves her sons Richard M. Street, Jr. and his wife, Lynne of Attleboro, MA, Michael W. Street of South Carolina, her daughter Susan Sparke of Reno, NV and her stepson, Dale A. Dalpe of Bellingham, MA. She leaves her grandchildren, Ashley Street, Alex Street, Robbie Dobbins, Samantha Dobbins and Taschina and great-grandson Daniel. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. She is the sister of Ardis Davis of Naugatuck, CT and the late Thomas McLaughlin.
A resident of Bellingham formerly of Plainville, Norwood and Hyde Park, Nancy was a graduate of Hyde Park High School Class of 1953 and continued her education at Peabody Business School in Norwood. She worked as an assembler at Bacon Square Custom Packaging in Plainville.
She was a communicant of Assumption Church and member of the 500 club of the parish.
Nancy will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Arrangements are private due to the COVID-19 Virus. Funeral Services will be held at a future date and time to be announced. Please check funeral home website for updates.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book and service updates visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 21, 2020