BLACKSTONE - Salvas, Nancy J. (Henault), 67, of Blackstone, MA, died June 22, 2020. She was the wife of Rene J. Salvas. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Gloria (Daly) Henault.
Besides her husband, she is survived by a son, Danny Salvas and his wife Monique, two grandchildren, Maia and Danny Salvas, and her siblings, Gloria Henault, Ronald Henault and his wife Connie, David Henault, Susan Ray and her husband Thomas, and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy enjoyed camping, reading, spending quality time with her friends and family, especially with her grandchildren.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 9 AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Pauls Church, 48 St. Paul St., Blackstone, MA. Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020 from 4-7 PM. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon your arrival. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Rhode Island Chapter, 931 Jefferson Blvd, Ste 3004 Warwick, RI 02886.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Besides her husband, she is survived by a son, Danny Salvas and his wife Monique, two grandchildren, Maia and Danny Salvas, and her siblings, Gloria Henault, Ronald Henault and his wife Connie, David Henault, Susan Ray and her husband Thomas, and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy enjoyed camping, reading, spending quality time with her friends and family, especially with her grandchildren.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 9 AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Pauls Church, 48 St. Paul St., Blackstone, MA. Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020 from 4-7 PM. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon your arrival. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Rhode Island Chapter, 931 Jefferson Blvd, Ste 3004 Warwick, RI 02886.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.