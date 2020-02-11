Home

Natasha L. (Bertrand) Plante

Natasha L. (Bertrand) Plante Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Natasha L. (Bertrand) Plante 33, of Congress St, passed away at home Friday, February 7, 2020. She was the loving wife of Timothy Plante. Born in Providence she was the daughter of Missy L. (Bertrand) Soucy and stepdaughter to Raymond Soucy Jr. of Cranston. Natasha worked at Ocean State Job Lot and T.K.O. Pizza. She loved cooking, sewing, shopping for shoes, painting, puzzles, gardening, and make-up. Above all Natasha loved her children, husband and family.
Besides her husband, mother, and stepfather she is survived by her two daughters Chloe and Anya, a son Zachary, a stepson Tyler, and a brother Daniel R. Soucy of Cranston.
Visiting hours will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM in the Fournier and Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St. Woonsocket. All other services are private. Please visit our website www.fournierandfournier.com for directions and to sign the guest book.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 12, 2020
