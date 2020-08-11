MILLVILLE - Neal C. Robbins, 75, of Millville passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in St. Camillus Health Center, Whitinsville. He was the husband of Susanne L. (Lamoureux) Robbins.He was an extremely hard worker often holding more than one job at a time. Neal retired from the Bay State Correctional Facility in Norfolk in 2009 while also working as a security officer for Milford Regional Hospital for 22 years. Previously, he worked at the Uxbridge Court House, was an officer of the Millville Police Department for 19 years and had also worked at the former Draper Corporation, Hopedale.He was born on October 17, 1944 the son of the late George A. and Ida-Mae (Ranslow) Robbins. He attended Blackstone High School before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. Neal went on to proudly serve over 20 years in several branches of the military before retiring from the U.S. Army in 2000.Neal and his wife Sue would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary in September.To know him was to love him. No matter where Neal went, he always either knew someone or managed to make a friend often offering them a stick of Doublemint gum. He never sugarcoated anything and could always be found with his signature toothpick. He was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed playing softball well into his 60's. He also enjoyed playing horseshoes with his brothers. A favorite pastime of Neal's was playing card games with his family on Friday nights. However, nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his grandchildren.In addition to his wife Sue, Neal is survived by his daughter, Tina and her husband Charles Landry of Millville; one brother, Richard D. Robbins of Woonsocket, and two grandchildren, Chloe and Brody Landry. He was predeceased by his son, Christopher Neal Robbins; his brothers, George Robbins, William E. Robbins, John J. Robbins and Edward Robbins; and his sister, Joyce Libby.Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 5-7 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main Street, Rte. 122, Uxbridge followed by a memorial service at 7 PM in the funeral home.A private burial with military honors will take place in Wilson Cemetery, Millville at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wilson Cemetery, 51 West Street, Millville, MA 01529.Face coverings and social distancing are required.