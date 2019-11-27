|
BLACKSTONE, MA. - Nelson O. Carey 81, of Williams St. passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at home. He was the husband of the late Helen (Maciejko)Carey, and the late Yvonne (Hebert) Carey. Nelson was born in Woonsocket a son of the late Nelson and Simone (Lamothe) Carey. Nelson was a US Army veteran, and later worked as a plant foreman, and sales for Franklin Paint Co. for over fifty-five years retiring in 2012. He was an avid fan of the Patriots, Red Sox, and Boston Bruins.
He is survived by his son Michael Carey and his wife Elaine of Woonsocket, his sister Claire Savoie and her husband Leo of North Carolina, and several nieces and nephews. Nelson was also the brother of the late Robert "Pee-Wee" Carey.
His funeral will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St, Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in All Saints Church, Rathbun St. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Blackstone. Visitation will be Monday, 5-7 PM.
Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 29, 2019