WOONSOCKET - Nicholas L. Zerva, 93, of Woonsocket, died September 21, 2020 at home. He was the husband of fifty-eight years of Chrysoula (Cheamitrou) Zerva. Born in Veria, Greece, he was the son of the late Lambri and Polixeni (Ceara) Zerva.

Mr. Zerva was a pastry chef by trade and owned and operated a bakery in Veria. Aside from his renowned baklava, he is known by many from his time managing the Cumberland Farms, South Main St, Woonsocket. Nicholas was worldly and a wise man, and loved everyone he met. He was an active member of St. John the Baptist Romanian Orthodox Church, Woonsocket, enjoyed history and geography, and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Along with his wife, Chrysoula, he is survived by his daughter, Jennie Kithes and her husband, George, of Woonsocket; his son, Lambri Zerva and his wife, Stephanie, of Cumberland; six grandchildren, Alexander Kithes, and Ariana Kithes and her husband Juliano Aaraj, Kayla, Jordan, Nicholas and Stephen Zerva; his sister, Anastasia Adams of Woonsocket; as well as, his sister-in-law, Petrula Zervas. He was the brother of the late John Zerva, Demetre Zervas and Ileana Pantositi.

Visitation will be held, Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4 - 7PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. All other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Romanian Orthodox Church, 510 East School St., Woonsocket, RI 02895.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Sep. 23 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
