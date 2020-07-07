1/1
Norma L. (Place) Bishop
BURRILLVILLE - Norma L. (Place) Bishop, 90, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Overlook Nursing Home, Pascoag. She was the wife of the late Duane A. Bishop Jr. Born in Harrisville, she was the daughter of the late William and Leah (Mowry) Place.

Norma was a home maker and lived in Burrillville all of her life. She raised her family in the Pascoag section of Burrillville.

Norma is survived by two sons: Robert "Bob" Bishop and his significant other Carmella White of Pascoag, and David Bishop and his wife Anne of Mapleville. three grandchildren: Amanda Bishop, Erin Misiaszek and Jessica White and two great grandchildren: Leah and Zachary Misiaszek. She was the sister of the late William Place Jr., Edna Sparling, Willma Giard and Brenda Merrill.

Her funeral services will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 12 noon in the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag. Burial will follow in Acotes Hill Cemtery, Chepachet. Calling hours will be Friday from 10 AM to 12 noon prior to the service.

www.boucherfh.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Jul. 7 to Jul. 15, 2020.
