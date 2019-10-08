Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman K. Richardson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman K. Richardson Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Norman K. Richardson 54, of Fisher St. died Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Landmark Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Nancy Sullivan. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Walter F. and Gisele A. (Hebert) Richardson. Norman worked in the shipping and receiving department of Lentros Engineering for several years. He was an avid Montreal Canadiens, and Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed dirt bike riding, and loved his '69 orange Firebird.
He also leaves a daughter Kayla Richardson of Providence, two step-daughters Amanda and Leah both of Woonsocket, three brothers Michael, Mark, and Walter Richardson all of Woonsocket, a sister Diane Blanchette of Woonsocket, and three grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph's Church, 1200 Mendon Rd. Woonsocket. The family will receive guest at Church beginning at 9:30 AM. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.