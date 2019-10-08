|
WOONSOCKET - Norman K. Richardson 54, of Fisher St. died Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Landmark Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Nancy Sullivan. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Walter F. and Gisele A. (Hebert) Richardson. Norman worked in the shipping and receiving department of Lentros Engineering for several years. He was an avid Montreal Canadiens, and Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed dirt bike riding, and loved his '69 orange Firebird.
He also leaves a daughter Kayla Richardson of Providence, two step-daughters Amanda and Leah both of Woonsocket, three brothers Michael, Mark, and Walter Richardson all of Woonsocket, a sister Diane Blanchette of Woonsocket, and three grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph's Church, 1200 Mendon Rd. Woonsocket. The family will receive guest at Church beginning at 9:30 AM. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 9, 2019