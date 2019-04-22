Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Bentley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman L. Bentley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norman L. Bentley Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Norman L. Bentley, 61, of Woonsocket, died April 19, 2019 in the Woonsocket Health & Rehabilitation Centre. Born in Woonsocket, RI, he was the son of Eleanor (Roberts) Bentley of
North Smithfield and the late Gordon Bentley, Sr.
Mr. Bentley was a graduate of Bryant University and worked as a comptroller for Pella Window, Fall River. He enjoyed golfing, cooking, and is remembered as having a great sense of humor
Besides his mother Eleanor, he is survived by his sister Paula Richard and her husband Marshall of Burrillville; his brother, Gordon Bentley, Jr. and his companion Donna Kiesel of Smithfield, and several cousins.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Memorial contributions in Norman's name may be made to Kindred Hospice, 2374 Post Rd., Suite 206, Warwick, RI 02886.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holt Funeral Home
Download Now