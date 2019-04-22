|
|
WOONSOCKET - Norman L. Bentley, 61, of Woonsocket, died April 19, 2019 in the Woonsocket Health & Rehabilitation Centre. Born in Woonsocket, RI, he was the son of Eleanor (Roberts) Bentley of
North Smithfield and the late Gordon Bentley, Sr.
Mr. Bentley was a graduate of Bryant University and worked as a comptroller for Pella Window, Fall River. He enjoyed golfing, cooking, and is remembered as having a great sense of humor
Besides his mother Eleanor, he is survived by his sister Paula Richard and her husband Marshall of Burrillville; his brother, Gordon Bentley, Jr. and his companion Donna Kiesel of Smithfield, and several cousins.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Memorial contributions in Norman's name may be made to Kindred Hospice, 2374 Post Rd., Suite 206, Warwick, RI 02886.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 23, 2019