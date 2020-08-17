1/1
Norman L. Lanoue
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BURRILLVILLE - Norman L. Lanoue, 73, of Glendale, RI, passed away August 13, 2020, at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence after an illness.

He was the loving husband of Patricia (Langlois) Lanoue. Born in Cumberland, a son of the late Roland & Benjamine (Berard) Lanoue.

Norman was a self employed master barber and he also owned & operated the former Hillside Motors in Millville, MA and worked for Wrentham State School. He and his wife enjoyed camping, traveling and taking cruises.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons, Scott & Timothy Lanoue, both of Glendale and his brother, George Lanoue of Island Pond, VT.

He was preceded in death by his sister Shirley Messier.

Funeral services and burial will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Keene-Brown Funeral in North Smithfield.

brownfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Aug. 17 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keene-Brown Funeral Home
445 Greenville Rd
North Smithfield, RI 02896
(401) 762-5008
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keene-Brown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved