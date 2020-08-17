BURRILLVILLE - Norman L. Lanoue, 73, of Glendale, RI, passed away August 13, 2020, at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence after an illness.He was the loving husband of Patricia (Langlois) Lanoue. Born in Cumberland, a son of the late Roland & Benjamine (Berard) Lanoue.Norman was a self employed master barber and he also owned & operated the former Hillside Motors in Millville, MA and worked for Wrentham State School. He and his wife enjoyed camping, traveling and taking cruises.Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons, Scott & Timothy Lanoue, both of Glendale and his brother, George Lanoue of Island Pond, VT.He was preceded in death by his sister Shirley Messier.Funeral services and burial will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Keene-Brown Funeral in North Smithfield.