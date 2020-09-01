WOONSOCKET - Norman P. Lambert who lived 92 glorious years passed away Monday, August 31st at Landmark Medical Center. Norm was born in Woonsocket to loving French-Canadians- the late Charles and Alma (Brunette) Lambert. He grew up with two brothers, Edward of Woonsocket, and the late Eugene.
He proudly enlisted in the Air Force and served his country during the Korean War. He was the doting husband of the late Constance (Larochelle) Lambert with whom he had two children that he loved immensely, a son Raymond of Edgewater, FL, and daughter Debra of Woonsocket.
Norm provided for his family as a machinist at Taft Pierce, the night club owner of the Black Cat, and as the beloved "shoe man" at Social Department Store.
In the 70's, his entrepreneurial spirit led him into real estate. He was a kind and fair landlord to hundreds of people until his retirement.
He served the community of Woonsocket as a member of the Inter-State Emergency Communication Team. He was an infinitely patient grandfather to his "pain in the drain" Jennifer Jolicouer and adored Brad and Holly Buzdigian. His great grandchildren are Rain, Gabriel, Avery, J.J., Mason and Sophia.
He will be missed by his daughters-in-law, Audrey Lambert and Cheryll Lambert.
Norm spent decades splitting his time between Woonsocket and Daytona Beach, FL. This gentleman had many passions. In the morning, you could find him at McDonald's sharing jokes, stories and coffee with his "gang". Even in his 90's, he was dancing the night away at the Woonsocket Elks and the Daytona Beach Eagles and Moose Lodges. He enjoyed playing cribbage with his friends at the senior center. He collected classic cars and listened to music every night. Most of all, he loved gardening with his best friend Madeline Mandeville.
His extraordinary life will be celebrated on Friday, August 4th at 9 am from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Joseph's Church. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville. Visitation will be Thursday 5-7 PM.
