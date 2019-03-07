BURRILLVILLE - Normand A. Roy, 83, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. He was the husband of Carol A. Roy of Douglas Pike, Nasonville. Born in Manville, he was the son of the late Arthur Roy and Ropelda Fournier. Normand worked as a full time Staff Sergeant in the US Army and served 23 years before retiring. He also served during Operation Desert Storm.

Besides his loving wife, he is survived by a daughter, Lisa Roy of Harrisville and a sister, Ruth Vandal of Cumberland. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tracy Kurtz; a brother, Roger Roy and a sister, Georgette Millard.

His funeral service, beginning with calling hours, will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM with a service at 7:30 PM in the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag. Inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family is requesting donations in his name be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, where Normand's last days with his family were so skillfully and kindly managed.

