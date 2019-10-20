|
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Normand Carriere, 79, of North Smithfield, passed away Oct. 17, 2019 in his home.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Aldor and Alice (Turgeon) Carriere.
He was the owner of Carriere Furniture Company. Normand was an avid reader and enjoyed playing poker with friends and family. The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to the Providence VA Medical Center for their wonderful and compassionate care they provide Normand over the years.
Normand is survived by a brother, Leo Carriere, of North Smithfield; two sisters, Rosemarie Branconnier of North Smithfield and Jeannine Rapko of Franklin. He was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Carriere, and his two sisters Pauline Baril and Irene Lowe.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours are omitted. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 S. Mains St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38101.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 21, 2019