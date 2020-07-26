1/1
Normand D. Turcotte
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Normand's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOONSOCKET - Normand D. Turcotte 94, of South Main St. passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at home. He was the husband of the late Annamay (Sutphen) Turcotte. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Emilien and Emma (Ferrier) Turcotte. Normand was a Navy Veteran and served in WWII. He was a carpenter for most of his life and was the founder of Turcotte & Sons Inc. which he started in 1960 and is still in operation today. He was the owner /operator of the former Elite Club in Woonsocket.

Normand was the landlord of ten apartment houses which he owned and maintained for many years. He played the piano and drums, and on several occasions played with "The Count" at the St. James Hotel. Normand enjoyed bowling and playing cribbage. He loved dancing and was especially good at the jitterbug. In his later years Normand started passing out wheat pennies that he had collected throughout his life, to everyone he met and was known as the "penny man". Normand loved family and friends and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his children, Renee Ciambrone, and Mark D. Turcotte both of Woonsocket, Linda Lee Auger of Burrillville, and Dennis N. Turcotte of N. Smithfield, eleven grandchildren, thirteen great - grandchildren and two great - great - grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son Roger W. Turcotte, and a sister Doria Desrosiers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM at All Saints Church, Rathbun St. Woonsocket. The family will receive guest prior to Mass. Burial with Military Honors will be held in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. The family request no flowers, donations to Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Blvd. East Providence, RI 02914, in his memory would be appreciated. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jul. 26 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
All Saints Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved