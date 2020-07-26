WOONSOCKET - Normand D. Turcotte 94, of South Main St. passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at home. He was the husband of the late Annamay (Sutphen) Turcotte. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Emilien and Emma (Ferrier) Turcotte. Normand was a Navy Veteran and served in WWII. He was a carpenter for most of his life and was the founder of Turcotte & Sons Inc. which he started in 1960 and is still in operation today. He was the owner /operator of the former Elite Club in Woonsocket.
Normand was the landlord of ten apartment houses which he owned and maintained for many years. He played the piano and drums, and on several occasions played with "The Count" at the St. James Hotel. Normand enjoyed bowling and playing cribbage. He loved dancing and was especially good at the jitterbug. In his later years Normand started passing out wheat pennies that he had collected throughout his life, to everyone he met and was known as the "penny man". Normand loved family and friends and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his children, Renee Ciambrone, and Mark D. Turcotte both of Woonsocket, Linda Lee Auger of Burrillville, and Dennis N. Turcotte of N. Smithfield, eleven grandchildren, thirteen great - grandchildren and two great - great - grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son Roger W. Turcotte, and a sister Doria Desrosiers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM at All Saints Church, Rathbun St. Woonsocket. The family will receive guest prior to Mass. Burial with Military Honors will be held in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. The family request no flowers, donations to Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Blvd. East Providence, RI 02914, in his memory would be appreciated. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com
