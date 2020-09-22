1/1
Normand G. Vadenais
SLATERSVILLE - Normand G. Vadenais, 87, of Slatersville, passed away peacefully in his home on September 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Marguerite C. (Toupin) Vadenais, whom he married May 18, 1957. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Armand J. and Juliette R. (Pelissier) Vadenais.

Normand was an Army veteran, serving in the Korean War. He was the founder of Friends Foundry, Inc., in Woonsocket, Rhode Island and its owner and president from 1966-2002. Normand was a faithful communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church. He was a scoutmaster when he was a member of Holy Family Church. Normand previously served on the board of directors of the New England Foundry Association, and was one of the original founders and a past president of North Smithfield Youth Hockey Association. Among many of his hobbies, including skiing, snowmobiling and watching the Montreal Canadiens, Normand enjoyed spending time in his sugar shack, making maple syrup that was enjoyed by his family and friends.

Besides his cherished wife, he leaves their loving children, Pauline Mello and her late husband Robert of Middleboro, MA, Normand Vadenais and his wife Kathleen of Harrisville, Paul Vadenais and his wife Sheri of North Smithfield, John Vadenais and his wife Frances of Harrisville, Kathleen Ricci and her husband Glenn of Johnston, and Keith Vadenais and his wife Joyelle of Uxbridge, MA; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.

The Vadenais family would like to give a special thanks to the caring and compassionate doctors, nurses, and healthcare staff who cared for Normand during this time. The Vadenais family would also like to thank our family and friends who continued to pray for Normand.

His funeral will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours are Friday, from 4-7 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

www.holtfuneralhome.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
