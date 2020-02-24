|
WOONSOCKET - Normand J. Provost Jr. 61, of High St., died February 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital. He was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Normand and Monique (Belair) Provost Sr. Normand was the owner and operator of N J Provost & Sons General Contractors, for thirty years. He was proud to serve in the US Marines.
Normand is survived by his son Normand J. Provost III of Woonsocket, two sisters, Jane Paquet of Lincoln and Judy Provost of NV and a brother, Russell Provost of Marstons Mills, MA.
A committal service and burial will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 11:00 AM at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery's chapel in Bellingham. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 23, 2020